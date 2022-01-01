1 Play with Me Extreme / Gary Cherone 3:31

2 The Boys and Girls Are Doing It Vital Signs / Frankie Miller 3:22

3 Not So Far Away Glen Burtnick / Tom Cochrane 3:49

4 Dancing with a Gypsy Tora Tora / JOHN PATTERSON 4:03

5 Father Time Shark Island 5:18

6 I Can't Break Away Big Pig 3:36

7 Dangerous Shark Island 3:14

8 Walk Away 4:12

9 In Time (feat. Stevie Salas) 5:10