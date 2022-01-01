|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Play with Me
|Extreme / Gary Cherone
|3:31
|2
|The Boys and Girls Are Doing It
|Vital Signs / Frankie Miller
|3:22
|3
|Not So Far Away
|Glen Burtnick / Tom Cochrane
|3:49
|4
|Dancing with a Gypsy
|Tora Tora / JOHN PATTERSON
|4:03
|5
|Father Time
|Shark Island
|5:18
|6
|I Can't Break Away
|Big Pig
|3:36
|7
|Dangerous
|Shark Island
|3:14
|8
|Walk Away
|4:12
|9
|In Time (feat. Stevie Salas)
|5:10
|10
|Two Heads Are Better Than One
|Power Tool / M. Nelson
|4:26