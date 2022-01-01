Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда 1989 / США
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда» (1989)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Extreme, Vital Signs, Glen Burtnick, Tora Tora, Shark Island, Big Pig, , Power Tool
1 Play with Me Extreme / Gary Cherone 3:31
2 The Boys and Girls Are Doing It Vital Signs / Frankie Miller 3:22
3 Not So Far Away Glen Burtnick / Tom Cochrane 3:49
4 Dancing with a Gypsy Tora Tora / JOHN PATTERSON 4:03
5 Father Time Shark Island 5:18
6 I Can't Break Away Big Pig 3:36
7 Dangerous Shark Island 3:14
8 Walk Away 4:12
9 In Time (feat. Stevie Salas) 5:10
10 Two Heads Are Better Than One Power Tool / M. Nelson 4:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Невероятные приключения Билла и Теда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
