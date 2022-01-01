Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Ночи в Роданте Ночи в Роданте
Музыка из фильма «Ночи в Роданте» (2008)
Nights In Rodanthe Ночи в Роданте 2008 / США / Австралия
Музыка из фильма «Ночи в Роданте» (2008)

Nights In Rodanthe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Nights In Rodanthe (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Emmylou Harris, Lauren Pritchard, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Ruth Brown, Slim and Slam, Count Basie, Dinah Washington, Гленн Гульд, The Dillards, Brook Benton, Dinah Washington, Jule Garrish, Katy Mitchell
Nights In Rodanthe - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Nights In Rodanthe - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 12 композиций. Emmylou Harris, Lauren Pritchard, Emmylou Harris, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Ruth Brown, Slim and Slam, Count Basie, Dinah Washington, Гленн Гульд, The Dillards, Dinah Washington, Brook Benton, Jule Garrish, Bob Zentz, Jeanne McDougall, Kevin Hardy, Jubal Creech, Herb Price, Katy Mitchell, Lou Castro, Marcy Brenner, Kevin Hardy, Jubal Creech, Bob Zentz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 In Rodanthe Emmylou Harris 5:27
2 Way Down In North Carolina Lauren Pritchard / Jeanine Tesori 1:47
3 Jive At Five Count Basie and His Orchestra 3:01
4 (Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean Ruth Brown 2:57
5 Swingin' In the Key of C Slim and Slam 2:43
6 Moten Swing Count Basie 4:50
7 Backwater Blues Dinah Washington / Bessie Smith 4:56
8 Bach Goldberg Variation 26 a 2 Clav Гленн Гульд / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 0:53
9 Like a Hurricane The Dillards 2:21
10 A Rockin' Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall In Love) Brook Benton, Dinah Washington 2:19
11 Before I Met You Jule Garrish / Joe Lewis 2:13
12 Come Around to My House Katy Mitchell / Willie McTell 1:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ночи в Роданте» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ночи в Роданте» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
