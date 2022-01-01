|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Life Story
|Jerry Goldsmith / Carl Stalling
|0:19
|2
|What's Up?
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:24
|3
|Another Take
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:48
|4
|Dead Duck Walking
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:13
|5
|Out of the Bag
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:44
|6
|Blue Monkey
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:55
|7
|In Style
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:09
|8
|The Bad Guys
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:55
|9
|Car Trouble
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:46
|10
|Thin Air
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:26
|11
|Area 52
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:29
|12
|Hot Pursuit
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:26
|13
|We've Got Company
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:50
|14
|I'll Take That
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:19
|15
|Paris Street
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:22
|16
|Free Fall
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:15
|17
|Tasmanian Devil
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:09
|18
|Jungle Scene
|Jerry Goldsmith
|1:40
|19
|Pressed Duck
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:22
|20
|Re-Assembled
|Jerry Goldsmith
|0:51
|21
|Merry Go Round Broke Down
|Jerry Goldsmith / Dave Franklin
|0:56