1 I'll Be near You Ivy 4:18

2 Prologue / Main Titles Peter Nashel 3:14

3 Spelling Suite Peter Nashel 2:37

4 Confidence Peter Nashel 0:50

5 Fresno Hotel Peter Nashel 1:18

6 What's a Mystic? Peter Nashel 3:59

7 I Start Out Hearing It in My Head Peter Nashel 5:08

8 Washington Peter Nashel 2:00

9 Abulafia's Path Peter Nashel 2:19

10 Partia II in D Minor, BWV 1004 Peter Nashel / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 3:01

11 You're Not Coming with Me? Peter Nashel 2:43

12 Vessel of Light Peter Nashel 3:36

13 Orange Sheet Peter Nashel 1:08

14 Origami Peter Nashel 0:58

15 Shefa Peter Nashel 3:50

16 The Nationals Peter Nashel 3:05