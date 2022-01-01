|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I'll Be near You
|Ivy
|4:18
|2
|Prologue / Main Titles
|Peter Nashel
|3:14
|3
|Spelling Suite
|Peter Nashel
|2:37
|4
|Confidence
|Peter Nashel
|0:50
|5
|Fresno Hotel
|Peter Nashel
|1:18
|6
|What's a Mystic?
|Peter Nashel
|3:59
|7
|I Start Out Hearing It in My Head
|Peter Nashel
|5:08
|8
|Washington
|Peter Nashel
|2:00
|9
|Abulafia's Path
|Peter Nashel
|2:19
|10
|Partia II in D Minor, BWV 1004
|Peter Nashel / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|3:01
|11
|You're Not Coming with Me?
|Peter Nashel
|2:43
|12
|Vessel of Light
|Peter Nashel
|3:36
|13
|Orange Sheet
|Peter Nashel
|1:08
|14
|Origami
|Peter Nashel
|0:58
|15
|Shefa
|Peter Nashel
|3:50
|16
|The Nationals
|Peter Nashel
|3:05
|17
|Light
|Peter Nashel
|4:07