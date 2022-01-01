|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Daredevil Theme
|Graeme Revell
|4:41
|2
|Young Matt's Father
|Graeme Revell
|1:59
|3
|Hell's Kitchen
|Graeme Revell
|2:13
|4
|Matt Becomes Daredevil
|Graeme Revell
|1:38
|5
|The Kingpin
|Graeme Revell
|3:52
|6
|The Darkest Hour
|Graeme Revell
|2:45
|7
|Bullseye
|Graeme Revell
|2:46
|8
|Elektra
|Graeme Revell
|4:16
|9
|Mistaken Identity
|Graeme Revell
|2:52
|10
|Nachio's Assassination
|Graeme Revell
|1:13
|11
|Elektra Vs. Bullseye
|Graeme Revell
|2:57
|12
|Blind Justice
|Graeme Revell
|2:11
|13
|Church Battle
|Graeme Revell
|2:23
|14
|Falling Rose
|Graeme Revell
|1:13
|15
|The Necklace
|Graeme Revell
|3:20