Сорвиголова
Daredevil Сорвиголова 2003 / США
Музыка из фильма «Сорвиголова» (2003)

Daredevil (Original Motion Picture Score)
Daredevil (Original Motion Picture Score) 15 композиций. Graeme Revell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Daredevil Theme Graeme Revell 4:41
2 Young Matt's Father Graeme Revell 1:59
3 Hell's Kitchen Graeme Revell 2:13
4 Matt Becomes Daredevil Graeme Revell 1:38
5 The Kingpin Graeme Revell 3:52
6 The Darkest Hour Graeme Revell 2:45
7 Bullseye Graeme Revell 2:46
8 Elektra Graeme Revell 4:16
9 Mistaken Identity Graeme Revell 2:52
10 Nachio's Assassination Graeme Revell 1:13
11 Elektra Vs. Bullseye Graeme Revell 2:57
12 Blind Justice Graeme Revell 2:11
13 Church Battle Graeme Revell 2:23
14 Falling Rose Graeme Revell 1:13
15 The Necklace Graeme Revell 3:20
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сорвиголова» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сорвиголова» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
