Там, где живут чудовища Там, где живут чудовища
Музыка из фильма «Там, где живут чудовища» (2009)
Where the Wild Things Are Там, где живут чудовища 2009 / США
7.5 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Там, где живут чудовища» (2009)

Where the Wild Things Are (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Where the Wild Things Are (Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Karen O and the Kids, Картер Бёруэлл
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Igloo Karen O and the Kids / Karen O 1:49
2 All Is Love Karen O and the Kids / Nick Zinner 2:50
3 Capsize Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox 2:38
4 Worried Shoes Karen O and the Kids / Daniel Johnston 4:12
5 Rumpus Karen O and the Kids 2:44
6 Rumpus Reprise Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox 1:53
7 Hideaway Karen O and the Kids / Imaad Wasif 5:11
8 Cliffs Karen O and the Kids 2:59
9 Animal Karen O and the Kids / Imaad Wasif 4:11
10 Lost Fur Картер Бёруэлл 1:07
11 Heads Up Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox 2:56
12 Building All Is Love Karen O and the Kids 3:33
13 Food Is Still Hot Karen O and the Kids / Karen O 2:45
14 Sailing Home Karen O and the Kids / Karen O 1:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Там, где живут чудовища» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Там, где живут чудовища» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
