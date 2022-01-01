|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Igloo
|Karen O and the Kids / Karen O
|1:49
|2
|All Is Love
|Karen O and the Kids / Nick Zinner
|2:50
|3
|Capsize
|Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox
|2:38
|4
|Worried Shoes
|Karen O and the Kids / Daniel Johnston
|4:12
|5
|Rumpus
|Karen O and the Kids
|2:44
|6
|Rumpus Reprise
|Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox
|1:53
|7
|Hideaway
|Karen O and the Kids / Imaad Wasif
|5:11
|8
|Cliffs
|Karen O and the Kids
|2:59
|9
|Animal
|Karen O and the Kids / Imaad Wasif
|4:11
|10
|Lost Fur
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:07
|11
|Heads Up
|Karen O and the Kids / Bradford Cox
|2:56
|12
|Building All Is Love
|Karen O and the Kids
|3:33
|13
|Food Is Still Hot
|Karen O and the Kids / Karen O
|2:45
|14
|Sailing Home
|Karen O and the Kids / Karen O
|1:03