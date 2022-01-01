|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Take the 'A' Train
|Melinda and Melinda / Billy Strayhorn
|2:54
|2
|The Best Things In Life Are Free
|Melinda and Melinda
|3:27
|3
|Somebody Stole My Gal
|Melinda and Melinda / Leo Wood
|3:50
|4
|I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart
|Melinda and Melinda
|3:09
|5
|Medley - Memories of You/Moonglow/No Moon At All/Darn That Dream
|Melinda and Melinda
|4:26
|6
|Concerto In D for String Orchestra: 2. Arioso: Andantino
|Melinda and Melinda / Игорь Стравинский
|6:03
|7
|String Quartet No. 4
|Melinda and Melinda / Бела Барток
|2:37
|8
|Prelude 2 Well Tempered Clavier
|Melinda and Melinda / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|1:39
|9
|Love Me
|Melinda and Melinda
|1:15
|10
|Don't Get Around Much Anymore
|Melinda and Melinda / Дюк Эллингтон
|1:37
|11
|In a Mellow Tone
|Melinda and Melinda / Дюк Эллингтон
|3:07
|12
|Will You Still Be Mine?
|Melinda and Melinda
|6:18