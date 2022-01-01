Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Мелинда и Мелинда Мелинда и Мелинда
Киноафиша Фильмы Мелинда и Мелинда Музыка из фильма «Мелинда и Мелинда» (2004)
Melinda and Melinda Мелинда и Мелинда 2004 / США
6.9 Оцените
15 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Мелинда и Мелинда» (2004)

Вся информация о фильме
Melinda and Melinda (Original Soundtrack)
Melinda and Melinda (Original Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Melinda and Melinda
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Take the 'A' Train Melinda and Melinda / Billy Strayhorn 2:54
2 The Best Things In Life Are Free Melinda and Melinda 3:27
3 Somebody Stole My Gal Melinda and Melinda / Leo Wood 3:50
4 I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart Melinda and Melinda 3:09
5 Medley - Memories of You/Moonglow/No Moon At All/Darn That Dream Melinda and Melinda 4:26
6 Concerto In D for String Orchestra: 2. Arioso: Andantino Melinda and Melinda / Игорь Стравинский 6:03
7 String Quartet No. 4 Melinda and Melinda / Бела Барток 2:37
8 Prelude 2 Well Tempered Clavier Melinda and Melinda / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 1:39
9 Love Me Melinda and Melinda 1:15
10 Don't Get Around Much Anymore Melinda and Melinda / Дюк Эллингтон 1:37
11 In a Mellow Tone Melinda and Melinda / Дюк Эллингтон 3:07
12 Will You Still Be Mine? Melinda and Melinda 6:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мелинда и Мелинда» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мелинда и Мелинда» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши