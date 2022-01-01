|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Place Where You Belong
|Shai
|4:23
|2
|Summer Jamming
|Inner Circle / Ian Lewis
|4:03
|3
|Luv 4 Dem Gangsta'z
|Eazy-E
|4:34
|4
|Mood
|Chanté Moore / Terry Lewis
|4:11
|5
|The Right Kinda Lover
|Patti LaBelle / James Samuel Harris III
|4:53
|6
|Keep the Peace
|INXS / Michael Hutchence
|4:29
|7
|Right Thing, Wrong Way
|Sananda Maitreya / James Samuel Harris III
|5:13
|8
|Leavin'
|Tony! Toni! Toné!
|4:05
|9
|Axel F (feat. Richard Hilton)
|Nile Rodgers / Harold Faltermeyer
|2:57
|10
|Come See About Me
|The Supremes / Eddie Holland
|2:37