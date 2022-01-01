Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3 Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3
Музыка из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3» (1994)
Beverly Hills Cop III Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3 1994 / США
7.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3» (1994)

Beverly Hills Cop III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Beverly Hills Cop III (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Shai, Inner Circle, Eazy-E, Chanté Moore, Patti LaBelle, INXS, Sananda Maitreya, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Place Where You Belong Shai 4:23
2 Summer Jamming Inner Circle / Ian Lewis 4:03
3 Luv 4 Dem Gangsta'z Eazy-E 4:34
4 Mood Chanté Moore / Terry Lewis 4:11
5 The Right Kinda Lover Patti LaBelle / James Samuel Harris III 4:53
6 Keep the Peace INXS / Michael Hutchence 4:29
7 Right Thing, Wrong Way Sananda Maitreya / James Samuel Harris III 5:13
8 Leavin' Tony! Toni! Toné! 4:05
9 Axel F (feat. Richard Hilton) Nile Rodgers / Harold Faltermeyer 2:57
10 Come See About Me The Supremes / Eddie Holland 2:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полицейский из Беверли-Хиллз 3» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
