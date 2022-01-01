Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
В пролете В пролете
Forgetting Sarah Marshall В пролете 2008 / США
7.1 Оцените
21 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «В пролете» (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Cake, Infant Sorrow, Frank Black, Belle and Sebastian, Aloha Sex Juice, Джейсон Сигел, The Bird and the Bee, Desmond Dekker & The Aces, The Coconutz, Os Mutantes, Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast, Jesse Harris, Transcenders
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Love You Madly Cake / John McCrea 3:59
2 We've Got to Do Something Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman 3:33
3 You Can't Break a Heart and Have It Frank Black / Herman Brood 2:37
4 Get Me Away from Here, I'm Dying Belle and Sebastian / Isobel Campbell 3:25
5 More Than Words Aloha Sex Juice / Gary Cherone 3:12
6 Dracula's Lament Джейсон Сигел 1:23
7 Inside of You Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman 2:50
8 Fucking Boyfriend The Bird and the Bee / Greg Kurstin 3:14
9 Intensified Desmond Dekker & The Aces / Leslie Kong 2:43
10 Nothing Compares 2 U The Coconutz 5:58
11 Baby Os Mutantes / Caetano Veloso 3:37
12 These Boots Are Made for Walkin' The Coconutz / Lee Hazlewood 2:52
13 A Taste for Love Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast / Peter Salett 2:04
14 The Secret Sun Jesse Harris 3:46
15 Everybody Hurts The Coconutz / William Thomas Berry 6:03
16 Animal Instincts (feat. J7 D'Star) Transcenders 1:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «В пролете» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «В пролете» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
