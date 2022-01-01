1 Love You Madly Cake / John McCrea 3:59

2 We've Got to Do Something Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman 3:33

3 You Can't Break a Heart and Have It Frank Black / Herman Brood 2:37

4 Get Me Away from Here, I'm Dying Belle and Sebastian / Isobel Campbell 3:25

5 More Than Words Aloha Sex Juice / Gary Cherone 3:12

6 Dracula's Lament Джейсон Сигел 1:23

7 Inside of You Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman 2:50

8 Fucking Boyfriend The Bird and the Bee / Greg Kurstin 3:14

9 Intensified Desmond Dekker & The Aces / Leslie Kong 2:43

10 Nothing Compares 2 U The Coconutz 5:58

11 Baby Os Mutantes / Caetano Veloso 3:37

12 These Boots Are Made for Walkin' The Coconutz / Lee Hazlewood 2:52

13 A Taste for Love Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast / Peter Salett 2:04

14 The Secret Sun Jesse Harris 3:46

15 Everybody Hurts The Coconutz / William Thomas Berry 6:03