|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love You Madly
|Cake / John McCrea
|3:59
|2
|We've Got to Do Something
|Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman
|3:33
|3
|You Can't Break a Heart and Have It
|Frank Black / Herman Brood
|2:37
|4
|Get Me Away from Here, I'm Dying
|Belle and Sebastian / Isobel Campbell
|3:25
|5
|More Than Words
|Aloha Sex Juice / Gary Cherone
|3:12
|6
|Dracula's Lament
|Джейсон Сигел
|1:23
|7
|Inside of You
|Infant Sorrow / Lyle Workman
|2:50
|8
|Fucking Boyfriend
|The Bird and the Bee / Greg Kurstin
|3:14
|9
|Intensified
|Desmond Dekker & The Aces / Leslie Kong
|2:43
|10
|Nothing Compares 2 U
|The Coconutz
|5:58
|11
|Baby
|Os Mutantes / Caetano Veloso
|3:37
|12
|These Boots Are Made for Walkin'
|The Coconutz / Lee Hazlewood
|2:52
|13
|A Taste for Love
|Forgetting Sarah Marshall Cast / Peter Salett
|2:04
|14
|The Secret Sun
|Jesse Harris
|3:46
|15
|Everybody Hurts
|The Coconutz / William Thomas Berry
|6:03
|16
|Animal Instincts (feat. J7 D'Star)
|Transcenders
|1:14