1 A River Through It Марк Айшем 2:24

2 Casting Presbyterian Style Марк Айшем 1:30

3 A Land Filled With Wonder Марк Айшем 1:34

4 Down the Alley (With You) Марк Айшем 2:21

5 A Summer of Lumber and Fishing Марк Айшем 1:46

6 Shooting the Chutes Марк Айшем 1:54

7 Three Fisherman Марк Айшем 1:57

8 A Trip to the Unknown Марк Айшем 2:30

9 A Four-Count Rythm Марк Айшем 2:30

10 The Sheik of Araby Марк Айшем / Ted Snyder 1:58

11 Bye Bye Blackbird Марк Айшем / Ray Henderson 2:00

12 Je Ne Sais Quoi Марк Айшем 0:58

13 Swing Me High; Swing Me Low Марк Айшем 2:30

14 A Place Remembered Марк Айшем 0:55

15 A Remark Was Passed Марк Айшем 2:24

16 Rugged Cross Марк Айшем / Народные 2:51

17 Muskrat Ramble Марк Айшем / Ray Gilbert 2:01

18 Rawhide Марк Айшем 0:59

19 The Wild Ride Марк Айшем 2:30

20 Early Departure Марк Айшем 0:51

21 The Splendor In the Grass Марк Айшем 1:11

22 Jessie and Norman Марк Айшем 3:02

23 Lolo's Марк Айшем 1:16

24 The High Road Марк Айшем 1:03

25 Yes, Quite a Day Марк Айшем 1:07

26 A Fine Fisherman and the Big Black-Foot River Марк Айшем 1:43

27 The Moment That Could Not Last Марк Айшем 1:24

28 Too Deep for Fears Марк Айшем 0:48

29 Without Complete Understanding Марк Айшем 1:23

30 In Half-Light of the Canyon Марк Айшем 2:47

31 Haunted By Waters - a River Runs Through It (Reprise) Марк Айшем 4:22