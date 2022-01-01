Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Big Lebowski Большой Лебовски 1998 / США / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Большой Лебовски» (1998)

The Big Lebowski (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Big Lebowski (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Bob Dylan, Captain Beefheart, Elvis Costello, Yma Sumac, Piero Piccioni, Nina Simone, Moondog, Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, Meredith Monk, Llona Steingruber, Anton Dermota, The Austrian State Radio Orchestra, Генри Манчини, Gipsy Kings, Картер Бёруэлл, Townes Van Zandt
1 The Man In Me Bob Dylan 3:09
2 Her Eyes Are a Blue Million Miles Captain Beefheart 2:54
3 My Mood Swings Elvis Costello / Cait O'Riordan 2:10
4 Ataypura Yma Sumac / Moises Vivanco 3:03
5 Traffic Boom Piero Piccioni 3:16
6 I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good Nina Simone / Paul Francis Webster 4:07
7 Stamping Ground Moondog 5:11
8 Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In) Kenny Rogers & The First Edition / Mickey Newbury 3:21
9 Walking Song Meredith Monk 2:56
10 Gluck das mir verblieb Llona Steingruber, Anton Dermota, The Austrian State Radio Orchestra / Erich Wolfgang Korngold 5:08
11 Lujon Генри Манчини 2:38
12 Hotel California Gipsy Kings / Glenn Frey 5:47
13 Technopop Картер Бёруэлл 3:21
14 Dead Flowers Townes Van Zandt / Mick Jagger 4:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Большой Лебовски» (1998) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Большой Лебовски» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
