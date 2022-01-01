|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Man In Me
|Bob Dylan
|3:09
|2
|Her Eyes Are a Blue Million Miles
|Captain Beefheart
|2:54
|3
|My Mood Swings
|Elvis Costello / Cait O'Riordan
|2:10
|4
|Ataypura
|Yma Sumac / Moises Vivanco
|3:03
|5
|Traffic Boom
|Piero Piccioni
|3:16
|6
|I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
|Nina Simone / Paul Francis Webster
|4:07
|7
|Stamping Ground
|Moondog
|5:11
|8
|Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)
|Kenny Rogers & The First Edition / Mickey Newbury
|3:21
|9
|Walking Song
|Meredith Monk
|2:56
|10
|Gluck das mir verblieb
|Llona Steingruber, Anton Dermota, The Austrian State Radio Orchestra / Erich Wolfgang Korngold
|5:08
|11
|Lujon
|Генри Манчини
|2:38
|12
|Hotel California
|Gipsy Kings / Glenn Frey
|5:47
|13
|Technopop
|Картер Бёруэлл
|3:21
|14
|Dead Flowers
|Townes Van Zandt / Mick Jagger
|4:47