|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|0:52
|2
|Blame Shifting
|Alan Silvestri
|0:59
|3
|Oye
|Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel
|1:34
|4
|These Boots Are Made for Walking
|Nancy Sinatra / Lee Hazlewood
|2:43
|5
|10% Clint
|Alan Silvestri
|1:10
|6
|Leroy's Morning
|Alan Silvestri
|1:41
|7
|Why Can't We Be Friends
|War / Howard Scott
|3:51
|8
|Want Our Life Back
|Alan Silvestri
|1:31
|9
|Frank's Dead
|Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel
|2:52
|10
|You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You
|Dean Martin / James Cavanaugh
|1:57
|11
|Jerry & Tedd to Pawn Shop
|Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel
|1:26
|12
|The Mexican
|Alan Silvestri
|2:14
|13
|Airport
|Alan Silvestri
|2:22
|14
|Safety Dance
|Men Without Hats
|4:33
|15
|El Cable
|Esquivel / Mario Carniello
|2:17
|16
|Margolese Compound
|Alan Silvestri
|1:04
|17
|Where's My Stuff
|Alan Silvestri
|1:02
|18
|Theives
|Alan Silvestri
|1:10
|19
|A Good F'Ing Reason
|Alan Silvestri
|1:15
|20
|It's Cursed, That Gun
|Alan Silvestri
|3:25
|21
|Oye, Oye
|Alan Silvestri
|1:31
|22
|A Miracle
|Alan Silvestri
|2:26
|23
|The Mexican - End Credits Medley
|Alan Silvestri
|5:03