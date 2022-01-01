Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мексиканец Мексиканец
Музыка из фильма «Мексиканец» (2001)
The Mexican Мексиканец 2001 / США / Мексика
Музыка из фильма «Мексиканец» (2001)

The Mexican (Music from the Motion Picture)
The Mexican (Music from the Motion Picture) 23 композиции. Alan Silvestri, Nancy Sinatra, War, Dean Martin, Men Without Hats, Esquivel
1 Main Title Alan Silvestri 0:52
2 Blame Shifting Alan Silvestri 0:59
3 Oye Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel 1:34
4 These Boots Are Made for Walking Nancy Sinatra / Lee Hazlewood 2:43
5 10% Clint Alan Silvestri 1:10
6 Leroy's Morning Alan Silvestri 1:41
7 Why Can't We Be Friends War / Howard Scott 3:51
8 Want Our Life Back Alan Silvestri 1:31
9 Frank's Dead Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel 2:52
10 You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You Dean Martin / James Cavanaugh 1:57
11 Jerry & Tedd to Pawn Shop Alan Silvestri / Abraham Laboriel 1:26
12 The Mexican Alan Silvestri 2:14
13 Airport Alan Silvestri 2:22
14 Safety Dance Men Without Hats 4:33
15 El Cable Esquivel / Mario Carniello 2:17
16 Margolese Compound Alan Silvestri 1:04
17 Where's My Stuff Alan Silvestri 1:02
18 Theives Alan Silvestri 1:10
19 A Good F'Ing Reason Alan Silvestri 1:15
20 It's Cursed, That Gun Alan Silvestri 3:25
21 Oye, Oye Alan Silvestri 1:31
22 A Miracle Alan Silvestri 2:26
23 The Mexican - End Credits Medley Alan Silvestri 5:03
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мексиканец» (2001) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мексиканец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
