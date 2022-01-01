Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Великая иллюзия Музыка из фильма «Великая иллюзия» (1937)
Illusion grande, La Великая иллюзия 1937 / Франция
Музыка из фильма «Великая иллюзия» (1937)

La grande illusion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered]
La grande illusion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered] 18 композиций. Joseph Kosma, Joseph Kosma, Julien Carette
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Joseph Kosma 2:07
2 Frou-Frou Joseph Kosma 1:09
3 Dining With German Officers At the Front Joseph Kosma 1:35
4 Moving from a Prisoner of War Camp Joseph Kosma 0:19
5 It's a Long Way to Tipperary Joseph Kosma 0:39
6 Sunday Morning At the Prison Camp Joseph Kosma 1:43
7 Si tu veux Marguerite Joseph Kosma, Julien Carette / Joseph Kosma 5:00
8 Sound of Frustration Joseph Kosma 0:51
9 Railways Travel from the Fortress Joseph Kosma 2:13
10 Reception On the Military Prison Joseph Kosma 2:26
11 Two Officers and Aristocrats Joseph Kosma 2:16
12 Preparing the Escape Joseph Kosma 3:48
13 Magic Flute Joseph Kosma 3:27
14 Noblesse Oblige Joseph Kosma 5:29
15 Refuge At a German Farm Joseph Kosma 1:16
16 Christmas Romance Joseph Kosma 3:05
17 Lover's Farewell Joseph Kosma 2:15
18 Fugitives Arrive in Switzerland / End Title Joseph Kosma 2:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Великая иллюзия» (1937) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Великая иллюзия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
