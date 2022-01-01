|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Joseph Kosma
|2:07
|2
|Frou-Frou
|Joseph Kosma
|1:09
|3
|Dining With German Officers At the Front
|Joseph Kosma
|1:35
|4
|Moving from a Prisoner of War Camp
|Joseph Kosma
|0:19
|5
|It's a Long Way to Tipperary
|Joseph Kosma
|0:39
|6
|Sunday Morning At the Prison Camp
|Joseph Kosma
|1:43
|7
|Si tu veux Marguerite
|Joseph Kosma, Julien Carette / Joseph Kosma
|5:00
|8
|Sound of Frustration
|Joseph Kosma
|0:51
|9
|Railways Travel from the Fortress
|Joseph Kosma
|2:13
|10
|Reception On the Military Prison
|Joseph Kosma
|2:26
|11
|Two Officers and Aristocrats
|Joseph Kosma
|2:16
|12
|Preparing the Escape
|Joseph Kosma
|3:48
|13
|Magic Flute
|Joseph Kosma
|3:27
|14
|Noblesse Oblige
|Joseph Kosma
|5:29
|15
|Refuge At a German Farm
|Joseph Kosma
|1:16
|16
|Christmas Romance
|Joseph Kosma
|3:05
|17
|Lover's Farewell
|Joseph Kosma
|2:15
|18
|Fugitives Arrive in Switzerland / End Title
|Joseph Kosma
|2:35