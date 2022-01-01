Оповещения от Киноафиши
Голдфингер Голдфингер
Музыка из фильма «Голдфингер» (1964)
Goldfinger Голдфингер 1964 / Великобритания
7.1 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Голдфингер» (1964)

Goldfinger (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition]
Goldfinger (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded Edition] 15 композиций. Shirley Bassey, John Barry
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title - Goldfinger Shirley Bassey / Лесли Брикасс 2:48
2 Into Miami John Barry 0:57
3 Alpine Drive - Auric's Factory John Barry 4:28
4 Oddjob's Pressing Engagement John Barry 3:08
5 Bond Back In Action Again John Barry 2:31
6 Teasing the Korean John Barry 2:17
7 Gassing the Gangsters John Barry 1:05
8 Goldfinger (Instrumental) John Barry 2:10
9 Dawn Raid On Fort Knox John Barry 5:48
10 The Arrival of the Bomb and Count Down John Barry 3:29
11 The Death of Goldfinger (End Titles) John Barry 2:35
12 Golden Girl John Barry 2:11
13 Death of Tilley John Barry 2:05
14 The Laser Beam John Barry 2:54
15 Pussy Galore's Flying Circus (Instrumental) John Barry 2:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Голдфингер» (1964) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Голдфингер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
