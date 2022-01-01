|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title - Goldfinger
|Shirley Bassey / Лесли Брикасс
|2:48
|2
|Into Miami
|John Barry
|0:57
|3
|Alpine Drive - Auric's Factory
|John Barry
|4:28
|4
|Oddjob's Pressing Engagement
|John Barry
|3:08
|5
|Bond Back In Action Again
|John Barry
|2:31
|6
|Teasing the Korean
|John Barry
|2:17
|7
|Gassing the Gangsters
|John Barry
|1:05
|8
|Goldfinger (Instrumental)
|John Barry
|2:10
|9
|Dawn Raid On Fort Knox
|John Barry
|5:48
|10
|The Arrival of the Bomb and Count Down
|John Barry
|3:29
|11
|The Death of Goldfinger (End Titles)
|John Barry
|2:35
|12
|Golden Girl
|John Barry
|2:11
|13
|Death of Tilley
|John Barry
|2:05
|14
|The Laser Beam
|John Barry
|2:54
|15
|Pussy Galore's Flying Circus (Instrumental)
|John Barry
|2:48