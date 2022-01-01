1 A New World Organ Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:11

2 At the Opera Tonight Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Terrance Zdunich, Sarah Brightman, Orge, Paris Hilton 2:11

3 Crucifixus Sarah Brightman 1:48

4 Things You See In a Graveyard Пол Сорвино 3:13

5 A Repo Man's Daughter Alexa Vega 1:07

6 Infected Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 3:28

7 Legal Assassin Anthony Stewart Head 3:29

8 Bravi! Paris Hilton, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Sarah Brightman, Ogre 0:54

9 21st Century Cure Terrance Zdunich 3:45

10 Lungs And Livers Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:22

11 Mark It Up Билл Моусли, Paris Hilton, Ogre 1:52

12 Worthy Heirs? Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:42

13 Can't Get It Up If The Girl's Breathing? Paris Hilton, Terrance Zdunich 0:35

14 Zydrate Anatomy Paris Hilton, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich 3:51

15 Thankless Job Anthony Stewart Head 1:41

16 Before The Escape Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:16

17 Night Surgeon Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Anthony Stewart Head, Ogre 2:39

18 Chase the Morning Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Nancy Long 3:05

19 Everyone's a Composer Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Anthony Stewart Head 1:15

20 Come Back Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 0:49

21 What Chance Has A Seventeen Year Old Girl? Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 0:43

22 Seventeen Alexa Vega 1:50

23 Happiness Is Not a Warm Scalpel Paris Hilton, Пол Сорвино 1:40

24 Gold Пол Сорвино 3:03

25 Depraved Heart Murder At Sanitarium Square Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 2:51

26 Tonight We Are Betrayed Anthony Stewart Head 0:45

27 We Started This Op'ra Sh*t Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Darren Smith, Ogre, Poe 2:45

28 Rotti's Chapel Sermon Пол Сорвино 0:47

29 Needle Through a Bug Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich 1:42

30 Chromaggia Sarah Brightman 2:36

31 Mag's Fall Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:38

32 Piéce de Résistance Пол Сорвино 0:37

33 Interrogation Room Пол Сорвино 1:25

34 Let the Monster Rise Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 2:42

35 A Ten Second Opera Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:54

36 I Didn't Know I'd Love You So Much Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 2:06

37 Genetic Emancipation Alexa Vega 2:15