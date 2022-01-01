Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Генетическая опера Генетическая опера
Киноафиша Фильмы Генетическая опера Музыка из фильма «Генетическая опера» (2008)
Repo! The Genetic Opera! Генетическая опера 2008 / США
7.6 Оцените
11 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Генетическая опера» (2008)

Вся информация о фильме
Repo! The Genetic Opera (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Repo! The Genetic Opera (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 38 композиций. Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Terrance Zdunich, Sarah Brightman, Orge, Paris Hilton, Sarah Brightman, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Paris Hilton, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Sarah Brightman, Ogre, Terrance Zdunich, Билл Моусли, Paris Hilton, Ogre, Paris Hilton, Terrance Zdunich, Paris Hilton, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Anthony Stewart Head, Ogre, Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Nancy Long, Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Anthony Stewart Head, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Paris Hilton, Пол Сорвино, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Darren Smith, Ogre, Poe, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich
Слушать
Repo! The Genetic Opera (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Repo! The Genetic Opera (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Sarah Brightman, Anthony Stewart Head, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich, Ogre, Sarah Brightman, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Paris Hilton, Sarah Brightman, Ogre, Terrance Zdunich, Билл Моусли, Paris Hilton, Ogre, Paris Hilton, Terrance Zdunich, Paris Hilton, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich, Sarah Brightman, Alexa Vega, Nancy Long, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Anthony Stewart Head, Ogre, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Darren Smith, Ogre, Poe, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich, Anthony Stewart Head, Alexa Vega
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A New World Organ Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:11
2 At the Opera Tonight Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Terrance Zdunich, Sarah Brightman, Orge, Paris Hilton 2:11
3 Crucifixus Sarah Brightman 1:48
4 Things You See In a Graveyard Пол Сорвино 3:13
5 A Repo Man's Daughter Alexa Vega 1:07
6 Infected Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 3:28
7 Legal Assassin Anthony Stewart Head 3:29
8 Bravi! Paris Hilton, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Sarah Brightman, Ogre 0:54
9 21st Century Cure Terrance Zdunich 3:45
10 Lungs And Livers Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:22
11 Mark It Up Билл Моусли, Paris Hilton, Ogre 1:52
12 Worthy Heirs? Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:42
13 Can't Get It Up If The Girl's Breathing? Paris Hilton, Terrance Zdunich 0:35
14 Zydrate Anatomy Paris Hilton, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich 3:51
15 Thankless Job Anthony Stewart Head 1:41
16 Before The Escape Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:16
17 Night Surgeon Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Anthony Stewart Head, Ogre 2:39
18 Chase the Morning Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Nancy Long 3:05
19 Everyone's a Composer Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Anthony Stewart Head 1:15
20 Come Back Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 0:49
21 What Chance Has A Seventeen Year Old Girl? Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 0:43
22 Seventeen Alexa Vega 1:50
23 Happiness Is Not a Warm Scalpel Paris Hilton, Пол Сорвино 1:40
24 Gold Пол Сорвино 3:03
25 Depraved Heart Murder At Sanitarium Square Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 2:51
26 Tonight We Are Betrayed Anthony Stewart Head 0:45
27 We Started This Op'ra Sh*t Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Darren Smith, Ogre, Poe 2:45
28 Rotti's Chapel Sermon Пол Сорвино 0:47
29 Needle Through a Bug Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich 1:42
30 Chromaggia Sarah Brightman 2:36
31 Mag's Fall Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:38
32 Piéce de Résistance Пол Сорвино 0:37
33 Interrogation Room Пол Сорвино 1:25
34 Let the Monster Rise Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 2:42
35 A Ten Second Opera Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast 0:54
36 I Didn't Know I'd Love You So Much Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head 2:06
37 Genetic Emancipation Alexa Vega 2:15
38 Genetic Repo Man Terrance Zdunich 3:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Генетическая опера» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Генетическая опера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
