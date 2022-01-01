|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A New World Organ
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:11
|2
|At the Opera Tonight
|Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head, Terrance Zdunich, Sarah Brightman, Orge, Paris Hilton
|2:11
|3
|Crucifixus
|Sarah Brightman
|1:48
|4
|Things You See In a Graveyard
|Пол Сорвино
|3:13
|5
|A Repo Man's Daughter
|Alexa Vega
|1:07
|6
|Infected
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|3:28
|7
|Legal Assassin
|Anthony Stewart Head
|3:29
|8
|Bravi!
|Paris Hilton, Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Sarah Brightman, Ogre
|0:54
|9
|21st Century Cure
|Terrance Zdunich
|3:45
|10
|Lungs And Livers
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:22
|11
|Mark It Up
|Билл Моусли, Paris Hilton, Ogre
|1:52
|12
|Worthy Heirs?
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:42
|13
|Can't Get It Up If The Girl's Breathing?
|Paris Hilton, Terrance Zdunich
|0:35
|14
|Zydrate Anatomy
|Paris Hilton, Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich
|3:51
|15
|Thankless Job
|Anthony Stewart Head
|1:41
|16
|Before The Escape
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:16
|17
|Night Surgeon
|Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Anthony Stewart Head, Ogre
|2:39
|18
|Chase the Morning
|Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Nancy Long
|3:05
|19
|Everyone's a Composer
|Alexa Vega, Sarah Brightman, Anthony Stewart Head
|1:15
|20
|Come Back
|Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head
|0:49
|21
|What Chance Has A Seventeen Year Old Girl?
|Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head
|0:43
|22
|Seventeen
|Alexa Vega
|1:50
|23
|Happiness Is Not a Warm Scalpel
|Paris Hilton, Пол Сорвино
|1:40
|24
|Gold
|Пол Сорвино
|3:03
|25
|Depraved Heart Murder At Sanitarium Square
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|2:51
|26
|Tonight We Are Betrayed
|Anthony Stewart Head
|0:45
|27
|We Started This Op'ra Sh*t
|Билл Моусли, Пол Сорвино, Darren Smith, Ogre, Poe
|2:45
|28
|Rotti's Chapel Sermon
|Пол Сорвино
|0:47
|29
|Needle Through a Bug
|Alexa Vega, Terrance Zdunich
|1:42
|30
|Chromaggia
|Sarah Brightman
|2:36
|31
|Mag's Fall
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:38
|32
|Piéce de Résistance
|Пол Сорвино
|0:37
|33
|Interrogation Room
|Пол Сорвино
|1:25
|34
|Let the Monster Rise
|Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head
|2:42
|35
|A Ten Second Opera
|Repo! The Genetic Opera Cast
|0:54
|36
|I Didn't Know I'd Love You So Much
|Alexa Vega, Anthony Stewart Head
|2:06
|37
|Genetic Emancipation
|Alexa Vega
|2:15
|38
|Genetic Repo Man
|Terrance Zdunich
|3:00