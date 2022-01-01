Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Бриолин Бриолин
Киноафиша Фильмы Бриолин Музыка из фильма «Бриолин» (1978)
Grease Бриолин 1978 / США
7.6 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Бриолин» (1978)

Вся информация о фильме
Grease (The Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Grease (The Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) 24 композиции. Frankie Valli, Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John, Olivia Newton-John, Джон Траволта, Frankie Avalon, Stockard Channing, Джон Траволта, Джефф Конэвей, Cidny Bullens, James Getzoff, Sha Na Na, Cidny Bullens, Louis St. Louis, Louis St. Louis
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Grease Frankie Valli / Barry Gibb 3:22
2 Summer Nights Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Warren Casey 3:35
3 Hopelessly Devoted to You Olivia Newton-John / Джон Фаррар 3:03
4 You're the One That I Want Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Джон Фаррар 2:49
5 Sandy Джон Траволта / Scott Simon 2:33
6 Beauty School Dropout Frankie Avalon / Jim Jacobs 3:59
7 Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee Stockard Channing / Warren Casey 1:40
8 Greased Lightnin' Джон Траволта, Джефф Конэвей / Warren Casey 3:13
9 It's Raining On Prom Night Cidny Bullens / Jim Jacobs 2:52
10 Alone At a Drive In Movie James Getzoff / Warren Casey 2:25
11 Blue Moon Sha Na Na / Lorenz Hart 2:22
12 Rock 'N' Roll Is Here to Stay Sha Na Na / David White 2:02
13 Those Magic Changes Sha Na Na / Jim Jacobs 2:18
14 Hound Dog Sha Na Na / Mike Stoller 1:23
15 Born to Hand Jive Sha Na Na / Warren Casey 4:38
16 Tears On My Pillow Sha Na Na / Al Lewis 2:03
17 Mooning Cidny Bullens, Louis St. Louis / Jim Jacobs 2:15
18 Freddy My Love Cidny Bullens / Warren Casey 2:47
19 Rock 'N' Roll Party Queen Louis St. Louis / Warren Casey 2:11
20 There Are Worse Things I Could Do Stockard Channing / Jim Jacobs 2:22
21 Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee Olivia Newton-John / Warren Casey 1:29
22 We Go Together Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Gerry Goffin 3:00
23 Love Is a Many Splendored Thing James Getzoff / Paul Francis Webster 1:23
24 Grease (Reprise) Frankie Valli / Barry Gibb 3:25
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бриолин» (1978) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бриолин» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши