1 Grease Frankie Valli / Barry Gibb 3:22

2 Summer Nights Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Warren Casey 3:35

3 Hopelessly Devoted to You Olivia Newton-John / Джон Фаррар 3:03

4 You're the One That I Want Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Джон Фаррар 2:49

5 Sandy Джон Траволта / Scott Simon 2:33

6 Beauty School Dropout Frankie Avalon / Jim Jacobs 3:59

7 Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee Stockard Channing / Warren Casey 1:40

8 Greased Lightnin' Джон Траволта, Джефф Конэвей / Warren Casey 3:13

9 It's Raining On Prom Night Cidny Bullens / Jim Jacobs 2:52

10 Alone At a Drive In Movie James Getzoff / Warren Casey 2:25

11 Blue Moon Sha Na Na / Lorenz Hart 2:22

12 Rock 'N' Roll Is Here to Stay Sha Na Na / David White 2:02

13 Those Magic Changes Sha Na Na / Jim Jacobs 2:18

14 Hound Dog Sha Na Na / Mike Stoller 1:23

15 Born to Hand Jive Sha Na Na / Warren Casey 4:38

16 Tears On My Pillow Sha Na Na / Al Lewis 2:03

17 Mooning Cidny Bullens, Louis St. Louis / Jim Jacobs 2:15

18 Freddy My Love Cidny Bullens / Warren Casey 2:47

19 Rock 'N' Roll Party Queen Louis St. Louis / Warren Casey 2:11

20 There Are Worse Things I Could Do Stockard Channing / Jim Jacobs 2:22

21 Look At Me, I'm Sandra Dee Olivia Newton-John / Warren Casey 1:29

22 We Go Together Джон Траволта, Olivia Newton-John / Gerry Goffin 3:00

23 Love Is a Many Splendored Thing James Getzoff / Paul Francis Webster 1:23