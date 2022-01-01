Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Человек-мотылек» (2002)
The Mothman Prophecies Человек-мотылек 2002 / США
Музыка из фильма «Человек-мотылек» (2002)

The Mothman Prophecies (Music From the Motion Picture)
The Mothman Prophecies (Music From the Motion Picture) 18 композиций. Low, tomandandy, King Black Acid, Glen Branca, tomandandy
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Half Light (Single Version) Low, tomandandy 4:24
2 Wake Up #37 King Black Acid 5:37
3 Haunted King Black Acid 5:04
4 One and Only King Black Acid 2:00
5 Collage Glen Branca 1:06
6 Great Spaces King Black Acid 5:19
7 Rolling Under King Black Acid 5:27
8 Half Life King Black Acid 4:14
9 Soul Systems Burn King Black Acid 5:35
10 Half Light (Tail Credit) Low, tomandandy 6:46
11 Movement 1: Composed of 12 Members / Retrace / A New Home / MRI / Welcome to Point Pleasant tomandandy 8:05
12 Movement 2: Point Pleasant / Seeing Strange Things / It's a Voice and it's Saying, Do Not Be Afraid / He's Wrong / Denver 9 tomandandy 7:32
13 Movement 3: I Had a Dream Like That / Not from Human Vocal Chords / Zone of Fear / Ring Ring / Leek / Leek Wouldn't See Me tomandandy 9:54
14 Movement 4: All At Once, I Understand, Everything / Do You Know That Woman? / The Tape Reveals / We Are Not Allowed to Know tomandandy 7:36
15 Movement 5: It's How I Ended Up Here / Airport / I Have to Go tomandandy 4:26
16 Movement 6: We Have Dinner At 6, And We Open Presents at 8 / 12:00 Call tomandandy 3:52
17 Movement 7: The Bridge tomandandy 8:21
18 Movement 8: Mirror Drone / John's Theme / Cellos tomandandy 9:41
