|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Final Analysis Front Titles
|George Fenton
|2:39
|2
|"I Had the Dream Again"
|George Fenton
|0:40
|3
|"The Rain's Stopped"
|George Fenton
|3:37
|4
|"Do It"
|George Fenton
|1:54
|5
|The Day Lighthouse
|George Fenton
|3:10
|6
|The Murder
|George Fenton
|2:10
|7
|The Courtroom
|George Fenton
|2:51
|8
|The Tea Room
|George Fenton
|2:39
|9
|The Switch
|George Fenton
|2:26
|10
|The Bay Marina
|George Fenton
|2:13
|11
|The Kidnap
|George Fenton
|1:07
|12
|The Night Lighthouse
|George Fenton
|5:50