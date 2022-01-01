|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Run to the Church
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:22
|2
|De Profundis
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:24
|3
|Mind Reading
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:46
|4
|Photographs
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|0:55
|5
|Suicide Ghost
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|1:34
|6
|Malcolm's Story / Cole's Secret
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|4:02
|7
|Hanging Ghosts
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:31
|8
|Tape of Vincent
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|3:30
|9
|Help the Ghosts / Kyra's Ghost
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|4:29
|10
|Kyra's Tape
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|2:02
|11
|Malcolm Is Dead
|James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard
|4:45