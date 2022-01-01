Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Шестое чувство Шестое чувство
Музыка из фильма «Шестое чувство» (1999)
The Sixth Sense Шестое чувство 1999 / США
7.5 Оцените
39 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Музыка из фильма «Шестое чувство» (1999)

The Sixth Sense (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Sixth Sense (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Run to the Church James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:22
2 De Profundis James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:24
3 Mind Reading James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:46
4 Photographs James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 0:55
5 Suicide Ghost James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 1:34
6 Malcolm's Story / Cole's Secret James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 4:02
7 Hanging Ghosts James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:31
8 Tape of Vincent James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 3:30
9 Help the Ghosts / Kyra's Ghost James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 4:29
10 Kyra's Tape James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 2:02
11 Malcolm Is Dead James Newton Howard, Pete Anthony / James Newton Howard 4:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Шестое чувство» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Шестое чувство» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
