|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro: Paradise Sucks
|Robert Bartha
|0:24
|2
|Jihad Killiaz
|Ruff P / Spider
|3:18
|3
|The Magic Sound
|Mark Polak / Robert Bartha
|3:40
|4
|Theme from Postal
|Robert Bartha
|3:29
|5
|Come Alive
|Gotthard
|2:53
|6
|My World
|Mark Polak / Robert Bartha
|3:06
|7
|Oh Texas
|Mark Polak / Robert Bartha
|2:18
|8
|Ride on My Rocket
|Mark Polak / Robert Bartha
|3:55
|9
|Peace, Love & Harmony
|Mark Polak / Robert Bartha
|2:36
|10
|Superman
|Gotthard / D.Lee
|4:03
|11
|Fly so High
|Richard Alvin Smith / D.Lee
|3:08
|12
|American Patriot
|Dragos Nedelcu
|0:57
|13
|Smooth Lounge
|Robert Bartha
|3:23
|14
|Aircastle
|Jaques de Rooij
|2:04
|15
|Little Germany
|Dragos Nedelcu
|3:37
|16
|Ground Zero
|Jessica de Rooij
|2:23
|17
|Goodbye
|Jessica de Rooij
|2:37
|18
|Hideout
|Jessica de Rooij
|2:22
|19
|The Decision
|Jessica de Rooij
|1:54
|20
|The Battle
|Jessica de Rooij
|2:29
|21
|The Dude Speech
|Jessica de Rooij
|5:40