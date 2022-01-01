Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Женюсь на первой встречной Женюсь на первой встречной
The Pleasure of Your Company Женюсь на первой встречной 2006 / США
6.3 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Женюсь на первой встречной» (2006)

Wedding Daze (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Wedding Daze (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. The Sun, The Format, The Submarines, Peter Nashel, Belle and Sebastian, Leigh Nash, Francis Macdonald, Orba Squara, Hem, Peter Salett, Lissie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Must Be You The Sun / Sun 3:16
2 Inches and Falling (I Love, Love) The Format / Nate Ruess 3:30
3 Brighter Discontent The Submarines / Blake Hazard 4:30
4 Score Medley A Peter Nashel 3:22
5 Women's Realm Belle and Sebastian / Isobel Campbell 4:34
6 My Idea Of Heaven Leigh Nash 4:09
7 Love Is Game Two Can Play Francis Macdonald 2:39
8 Brand New Day Orba Squara / M. Davis 2:50
9 The Fire Thief Hem 4:07
10 Score Medley B Peter Nashel 3:28
11 Closer Peter Salett 3:26
12 Bright Side Lissie 2:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Женюсь на первой встречной» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Женюсь на первой встречной» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
