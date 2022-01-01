|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Must Be You
|The Sun / Sun
|3:16
|2
|Inches and Falling (I Love, Love)
|The Format / Nate Ruess
|3:30
|3
|Brighter Discontent
|The Submarines / Blake Hazard
|4:30
|4
|Score Medley A
|Peter Nashel
|3:22
|5
|Women's Realm
|Belle and Sebastian / Isobel Campbell
|4:34
|6
|My Idea Of Heaven
|Leigh Nash
|4:09
|7
|Love Is Game Two Can Play
|Francis Macdonald
|2:39
|8
|Brand New Day
|Orba Squara / M. Davis
|2:50
|9
|The Fire Thief
|Hem
|4:07
|10
|Score Medley B
|Peter Nashel
|3:28
|11
|Closer
|Peter Salett
|3:26
|12
|Bright Side
|Lissie
|2:44