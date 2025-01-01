The clown is a symbol of eternal joy and seemingly unprovoked laughter. Perhaps it’s the unnatural nature of this expression that causes discomfort or even aversion in many people. In cinema, the clown is often portrayed as a figure who instils fear in both the characters and the audience.

Top Films About Clowns

The unsettling reputation of clowns has deeply influenced how their painted faces—especially the chalk-white skin and exaggerated features—are perceived. This sinister image was embraced by killers and maniacs alike, leaving behind a disturbing legacy. The most infamous case is that of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered over 30 people, including children and teenagers. Over time, the fear of clowns became so widespread that it earned a clinical name: coulrophobia.

It (2017)

This remake of Stephen King's renowned novel focuses on a series of strange events in the quiet town of Derry. Young Georgie sets out on a solo walk while his older brother is unwell—and never returns. A year later, Bill is still tormented by Georgie's disappearance. Meanwhile, other children go missing, including a schoolgirl and a local bully. The police struggle to make sense of the mystery.

Eventually, Bill and his friends discover the horrifying truth: an ancient evil has taken the form of Pennywise the Clown. The children must face their darkest, most terrifying fears alone.

Clowntergeist (2015)

Vino, Babbo, Anaken and Lucy are children who frequently defy adults and sneak off to play near the closed fairground. One day, Vino discovers a strange box. With help from his neighbour Donald, a writer, he opens it and finds a clown figurine inside. The next day, he shows the eerie item to his friends. Soon after, local children begin dying. All of the victims had one thing in common: they visited the fair the day before opening and were found with images of a clown among their belongings.

Fearing for his nephew’s life, Donald sets out to uncover the truth behind the terrifying events.

Joker (2019)

In the role that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar, this film delves into the origin of Gotham’s most notorious villain. Arthur Fleck is a down-on-his-luck street performer who makes a living dressed as a clown. As a result of childhood trauma, he suffers from an uncontrollable condition that causes him to laugh at inappropriate moments. He lives with his mother and dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian.

Arthur is invisible to the world—until all his inner demons erupt. The strained laughter of a failed man transforms into the sinister cackle of the Joker.

Clown Motel (2019)

A group of ghost hunters and a bachelorette party on their way home end up spending the night at a desolate roadside motel near an old cemetery. The next morning, they discover that all their vehicles are mysteriously broken. Cut off from civilisation, they are soon surrounded by the spirits of clowns who perished under strange circumstances and now seek to kill anyone they encounter.

The characters must band together to stand any chance of survival.

The Devil's Box (2019)

On his first day working at a museum, Casey stumbles upon an old artefact in storage—a box containing a clown figurine. When he opens it, he unwittingly releases an ancient evil. He only realises the gravity of his mistake when an antiques expert shares chilling tales associated with the item. The rest of the museum staff dismiss these warnings, but they soon come face to face with the demonic entity…