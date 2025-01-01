Menu
Films About Clowns

Films About Clowns

The clown is a symbol of eternal joy and seemingly unprovoked laughter. Perhaps it’s the unnatural nature of this expression that causes discomfort or even aversion in many people. In cinema, the clown is often portrayed as a figure who instils fear in both the characters and the audience.

Top Films About Clowns

The unsettling reputation of clowns has deeply influenced how their painted faces—especially the chalk-white skin and exaggerated features—are perceived. This sinister image was embraced by killers and maniacs alike, leaving behind a disturbing legacy. The most infamous case is that of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who murdered over 30 people, including children and teenagers. Over time, the fear of clowns became so widespread that it earned a clinical name: coulrophobia.

It (2017)

 

This remake of Stephen King's renowned novel focuses on a series of strange events in the quiet town of Derry. Young Georgie sets out on a solo walk while his older brother is unwell—and never returns. A year later, Bill is still tormented by Georgie's disappearance. Meanwhile, other children go missing, including a schoolgirl and a local bully. The police struggle to make sense of the mystery.

Eventually, Bill and his friends discover the horrifying truth: an ancient evil has taken the form of Pennywise the Clown. The children must face their darkest, most terrifying fears alone.

Clowntergeist (2015)

 

Vino, Babbo, Anaken and Lucy are children who frequently defy adults and sneak off to play near the closed fairground. One day, Vino discovers a strange box. With help from his neighbour Donald, a writer, he opens it and finds a clown figurine inside. The next day, he shows the eerie item to his friends. Soon after, local children begin dying. All of the victims had one thing in common: they visited the fair the day before opening and were found with images of a clown among their belongings.

 

Fearing for his nephew’s life, Donald sets out to uncover the truth behind the terrifying events.

 

Joker (2019)

 

 

 

In the role that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar, this film delves into the origin of Gotham’s most notorious villain. Arthur Fleck is a down-on-his-luck street performer who makes a living dressed as a clown. As a result of childhood trauma, he suffers from an uncontrollable condition that causes him to laugh at inappropriate moments. He lives with his mother and dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian.

 

Arthur is invisible to the world—until all his inner demons erupt. The strained laughter of a failed man transforms into the sinister cackle of the Joker.

 

Clown Motel (2019)

 

A group of ghost hunters and a bachelorette party on their way home end up spending the night at a desolate roadside motel near an old cemetery. The next morning, they discover that all their vehicles are mysteriously broken. Cut off from civilisation, they are soon surrounded by the spirits of clowns who perished under strange circumstances and now seek to kill anyone they encounter.

 

The characters must band together to stand any chance of survival.

 

The Devil's Box (2019)

 

 

 

On his first day working at a museum, Casey stumbles upon an old artefact in storage—a box containing a clown figurine. When he opens it, he unwittingly releases an ancient evil. He only realises the gravity of his mistake when an antiques expert shares chilling tales associated with the item. The rest of the museum staff dismiss these warnings, but they soon come face to face with the demonic entity…

 

Now, Casey must somehow trap the horrifying clown back inside the box.

 

Clown in a Cornfield
Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
6.0
Terrifier 3
Terrifier 3
Horror 2024, USA
6.0
Clowns
Clowns
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
The Jester
The Jester
Horror 2023, USA
5.0
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
5.0
Terrifier 2
Terrifier 2
Horror 2022, USA
6.0
The Jack in the Box
The Jack in the Box
Horror 2020, Great Britain
4.0
It: Chapter Two
It: Chapter Two
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
7.0
Joker
Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
8.0
Clown Motel: Spirits Arise
Clown Motel: Spirits Arise
Horror 2019, USA
4.0
3 from Hell
3 from Hell
Action, Horror 2019, USA
5.0
It
It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
7.0
Chocolat
Chocolat
Drama 2016, France
7.0
31
31
Horror 2016, USA
5.0
Terrifier
Terrifier
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
6.0
Out of the Dark
Out of the Dark
Horror, Thriller 2015, USA / Colombia / Spain
6.0
Badoet
Badoet
Horror, Thriller 2015, Indonesia
5.0
Clown
Clown
Horror 2014, USA / Canada
6.0
Circus of the Dead
Circus of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
5.0
The Cabin in the Woods
The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
7.0
Silent Hill: Revelation
Silent Hill: Revelation
Horror 2012, USA / France
6.0
The Devil's Carnival
The Devil's Carnival
Musical, Horror 2012, USA
6.0
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Fantasy 2012, USA
6.0
Stitches
Stitches
Comedy, Horror 2012, Ireland
5.0
Water for Elephants
Water for Elephants
Drama 2011, USA
7.0
The Task
The Task
Horror 2011, USA
4.0
The Hole
The Hole
Thriller, Horror 2010, USA
6.0
The Last Circus
The Last Circus
War, Drama, Comedy 2010, France / Spain
6.0
Death Race
Death Race
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Adventure, Action 2008, USA
7.0
Bratz
Bratz
Comedy, Family 2007, USA
5.0
Clowns may be symbols of joy and laughter—but in horror cinema, their masks hide something far more sinister. From cursed objects and murderous spirits to deeply disturbed individuals, these chilling films turn colourful face paint into a source of true terror. Step into the twisted world of the clown, where every laugh hides a scream.

