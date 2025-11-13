Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USSR Fairy Tale

Rating of films of the USSR in the Fairy Tale genre

An Ordinary Miracle 8.3
1 An Ordinary Miracle
Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale 1978, USSR
Rate
Volk i telyonok 8.0
2 Volk i telyonok
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 1984, USSR
Rate
Cinderella 7.9
3 Cinderella
Fairy Tale, Family 1947, USSR
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Vasilisa the Beautiful 7.8
4 Vasilisa the Beautiful
Fairy Tale, Family, Children's 1939, USSR
Rate
Ma-ma 7.8
5 Ma-ma
Family, Fairy Tale, Musical 1976, USSR / France / Romania
Rate
Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors 7.7
6 Kingdom of Crooked Mirrors
Fairy Tale, Family 1963, USSR
Rate
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev 7.6
7 Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Fairy Tale 1956, USSR
Rate
The Stone Flower 7.5
8 The Stone Flower
Fairy Tale, Family 1946, USSR
Rate
The Humpbacked Horse 7.0
9 The Humpbacked Horse
Fairy Tale, Family 1941, USSR
Rate
Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh 6.9
10 Novye pokhozhdeniya Kota v Sapogakh
Family, Fairy Tale 1958, USSR
Rate
Sadko 6.1
11 Sadko
Fairy Tale, Family 1952, USSR
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more