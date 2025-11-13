Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Family 2011

Rating of films in the Family genre of 2011

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
Rio 7.6
2 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Rango 7.6
3 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
Rate
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
4 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
Cars 2 7.0
5 Cars 2
Animation, Comedy, Family 2011, USA
Rate
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
6 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Mars Needs Moms 6.5
7 Mars Needs Moms
Animation, Family 2011, USA
Rate
The Smurfs 6.4
8 The Smurfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, USA / Belgium
Rate
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked 6.1
9 Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Family, Musical, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Yogi Bear 5.6
10 Yogi Bear
Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2011, USA / New Zealand
Rate
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D 5.5
11 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family, Action, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more