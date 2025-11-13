Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Family 2008

Rating of films in the Family genre of 2008

WALL·E 8.5
1 WALL·E
Family, Fantasy, Animation 2008, USA
Rate
Ponyo 7.7
2 Ponyo
Animation, Family, Adventure, Anime 2008, Japan
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
3 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Bolt 7.5
4 Bolt
Animation, Comedy, Family 2008, USA
Rate
Madagascar: The Crate Escape 7.4
5 Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
Rate
Horton Hears a Who! 7.2
6 Horton Hears a Who!
Family, Animation, Adventure 2008, USA
Rate
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian 7.1
7 The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Spiderwick Chronicles 6.9
8 The Spiderwick Chronicles
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Drama 2008, USA
Rate
City of Ember 6.8
9 City of Ember
Family, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
Rate
Inkheart 6.7
10 Inkheart
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2008, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
Journey to the Center of the Earth 6.7
11 Journey to the Center of the Earth
Adventure, Action, Fantasy, Family 2008, USA
Rate
The Tale Of Despereaux 6.5
12 The Tale Of Despereaux
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Animation, Family 2008, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Open Season 2 6.4
13 Open Season 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation 2008, USA
Rate
Speed Racer 6.4
14 Speed Racer
Family, Sport, Action 2008, USA
Rate
High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
15 High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama 2008, USA
Rate
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
16 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
Rate
Practical Joke 6.1
17 Practical Joke
Family, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Aliens in the Attic 5.9
18 Aliens in the Attic
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2008, USA
Rate
First Love: It's the Music! 5.6
19 First Love: It's the Music!
Musical, Family, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Fly Me to the Moon 5.5
20 Fly Me to the Moon
Family, Animation, Adventure 2008, Belgium
Rate
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy 4.7
21 Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2008, Russia
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more