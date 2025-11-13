Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Drama 2019

Rating of films in the Drama genre of 2019

Ford v Ferrari 8.5
1 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
Joker 8.3
2 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Knives Out 8.2
3 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Parasite 8.1
4 Parasite
Drama, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Little Women 8.0
5 Little Women
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
1917 7.9
6 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Five Feet Apart 7.8
7 Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Richard Jewell 7.7
8 Richard Jewell
Drama 2019, USA
My Little Sister 7.5
9 My Little Sister
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Downton Abbey 7.4
10 Downton Abbey
Drama, History 2019, Great Britain
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
11 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA
The Balkan Line 7.2
12 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
The Mule 7.1
13 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA
Rzhev 7.0
14 Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Text 7.0
15 Text
Drama 2019, Russia
The Goldfinch 6.9
16 The Goldfinch
Drama 2019, USA
Loud Connection 6.9
17 Loud Connection
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
18 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
After 6.7
19 After
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
The Song of Names 6.6
20 The Song of Names
Drama 2019, Germany / Canada / Great Britain
Hustlers 6.5
21 Hustlers
Thriller, Drama 2019, USA
kamal mohamed sallam 6.5
22 kamal mohamed sallam
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Cold Pursuit 6.4
23 Cold Pursuit
Action, Thriller, Drama 2019, Great Britain
Underwater 6.4
24 Underwater
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, USA
Union of Salvation 6.4
25 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Odessa 6.4
26 Odessa
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Don't Let Go 6.3
27 Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA
The Ninth 6.2
28 The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
Иваны, помнящие родство 6.1
29 Иваны, помнящие родство
Drama 2019, Russia
Leaving Afghanistan 5.9
30 Leaving Afghanistan
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Wild League 5.9
31 Wild League
Sport, History, Drama 2019, Russia
Zima 5.9
32 Zima
Drama 2019, Russia
Fidelity 5.7
33 Fidelity
Drama 2019, Russia
Saving Leningrad 5.3
34 Saving Leningrad
Drama, History 2019, Russia
Molodoe vino 3.9
35 Molodoe vino
Drama 2019, Russia
