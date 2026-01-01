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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Action 2001

Rating of films in the Action genre of 2001

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
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In August of 1944 8.1
2 In August of 1944
Crime, War, Action, Drama, Thriller 2001, Russia / Belarus
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Sisters 7.7
3 Sisters
Action, Drama 2001, Russia
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Rush Hour 2 7.5
4 Rush Hour 2
Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Action 2001, USA
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A Knight's Tale 7.5
5 A Knight's Tale
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic, Action 2001, USA
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The Fast and the Furious 7.4
6 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
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Swordfish 7.2
7 Swordfish
Thriller, Crime, Action 2001, USA / Australia
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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