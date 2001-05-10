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Poster of Sisters
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Sisters
7.7

Sisters

, 2001
Syostry
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sisters
7.7

Cast

Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Sveta Malakhova
Katya Gorina
Dina Murtazaeva
Roman Ageev
Roman Ageev
Alik Murtazaev - Dina's Father
Tatyana Kolganova
Tatyana Kolganova
Natasha - Girls' Mother
Sergey Bodrov
Sergey Bodrov
Guy from SUV
Dmitriy Orlov
Dmitriy Orlov
Aleksandr Palych
Kirill Pirogov
Kirill Pirogov
Gangster
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Seyfullin
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Uncle Misha
Tatyana Tkach
Tatyana Tkach
Grandmother
Director Sergey Bodrov
Writer Gulshat Omarova, Sergei Bodrov, Sergey Bodrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 10 May 2001
Release date
10 May 2001 Russia 16+
11 January 2002 Estonia
11 April 2002 Netherlands
12 July 2002 Sweden
6 June 2001 USA
Worldwide Gross $309,027
Production CTB Film Company, Rossiya 1
Also known as
Syostry, Sisters, Córki mafii, Les soeurs, Nővérek, Õed, Opa-singil, Seserys, Sestre, Sisarpuolet, Systrar, Ungleiche Schwestern, Αδελφές, Сёстры, 姐妹, 黑道小狂花, Sestry, Сестры

Film rating

7.7
Rate 29 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  663 In the Action genre  169 In the Drama genre  300 In films of Russia  24 In films of 2001  11
Updated 6 May 2025

Quotes

[first lines]
Natasha, Girls' Mother [voice from the answering machine] Hello. Please leave your message after the tone.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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