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7.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Sisters
7.7
Sisters
, 2001
Syostry
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
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7.7
Cast
Oksana Akinshina
Sveta Malakhova
Katya Gorina
Dina Murtazaeva
Roman Ageev
Alik Murtazaev - Dina's Father
Tatyana Kolganova
Natasha - Girls' Mother
Sergey Bodrov
Guy from SUV
Dmitriy Orlov
Aleksandr Palych
Kirill Pirogov
Gangster
Aleksandr Bashirov
Seyfullin
Andrey Krasko
Uncle Misha
Tatyana Tkach
Grandmother
Director
Sergey Bodrov
Writer
Gulshat Omarova
,
Sergei Bodrov
,
Sergey Bodrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
10 May 2001
Release date
10 May 2001
Russia
16+
11 January 2002
Estonia
11 April 2002
Netherlands
12 July 2002
Sweden
6 June 2001
USA
Worldwide Gross
$309,027
Production
CTB Film Company, Rossiya 1
Also known as
Syostry, Sisters, Córki mafii, Les soeurs, Nővérek, Õed, Opa-singil, Seserys, Sestre, Sisarpuolet, Systrar, Ungleiche Schwestern, Αδελφές, Сёстры, 姐妹, 黑道小狂花, Sestry, Сестры
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
29
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
663
In the Action genre
169
In the Drama genre
300
In films of Russia
24
In films of 2001
11
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Natasha, Girls' Mother
[voice from the answering machine]
Hello. Please leave your message after the tone.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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