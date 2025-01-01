Menu
Awards and nominations of Laura Dern
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1999
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
