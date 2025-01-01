Menu
Angela Bassett
Awards and nominations of Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Awards
Awards and nominations of Angela Bassett
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Narrator
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
