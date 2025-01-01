Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Toni Collette
Awards
Awards and nominations of Toni Collette
Toni Collette
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Toni Collette
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree