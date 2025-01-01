Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Payne
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alexander Payne
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Best Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1996
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Best North American Independent Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree