Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Joanne Woodward Awards

Awards and nominations of Joanne Woodward

Joanne Woodward
Awards and nominations of Joanne Woodward
Academy Awards, USA 1958 Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1991 Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974 Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1969 Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1973 Cannes Film Festival 1973
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982 Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974 Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Informational Special
Winner
Outstanding Informational Special
Winner
Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981 Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975 BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1986 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1986
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more