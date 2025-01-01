Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joanne Woodward
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanne Woodward
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1973
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Informational Special
Winner
Outstanding Informational Special
Winner
Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1986
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree