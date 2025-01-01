Menu
Gene Hackman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gene Hackman
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
