Benedict Cumberbatch
Awards
Awards and nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch
Awards and nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actor
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Villain
Nominee
Favorite Character
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
