Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Benedict Cumberbatch Awards

Awards and nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch
Awards and nominations of Benedict Cumberbatch
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actor
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Villain
Nominee
 Favorite Character
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more