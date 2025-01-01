Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Philip Seymour Hoffman
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree