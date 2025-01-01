Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Philip Seymour Hoffman Awards

Awards and nominations of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012 Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
