Claire Danes Awards

Awards and nominations of Claire Danes

Claire Danes
Awards and nominations of Claire Danes
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
