Charlize Theron
Awards
Awards and nominations of Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
