Cameron Diaz Awards

Awards and nominations of Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015 Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009 Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
 Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
