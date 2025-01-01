Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cameron Diaz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cameron Diaz
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Winner
Best Line from a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree