Kinoafisha Persons Morgan Freeman Awards

Awards and nominations of Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990 Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990 Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Acting Team
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
