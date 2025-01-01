Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morgan Freeman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Morgan Freeman
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Best Acting Team
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree