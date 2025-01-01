Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jason Bateman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Bateman
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree