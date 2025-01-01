Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Jason Bateman Awards

Awards and nominations of Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
