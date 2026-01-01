Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aaron Lustig Aaron Lustig
Kinoafisha Persons Aaron Lustig

Aaron Lustig

Aaron Lustig

Date of Birth
17 September 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Thank You for Smoking 7.1
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
If These Walls Could Talk 6.8
If These Walls Could Talk (1996)
L.A. Story 6.6
L.A. Story (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Thank You for Smoking 7.1
Thank You for Smoking Thank you for smoking
Comedy 2006, USA
If These Walls Could Talk 6.8
If These Walls Could Talk If These Walls Could Talk
Drama 1996, USA
L.A. Story 6.6
L.A. Story L.A. Story
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1991, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more