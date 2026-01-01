Menu
Aaron Lustig
Aaron Lustig
Aaron Lustig
Aaron Lustig
Aaron Lustig
Date of Birth
17 September 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.1
Thank You for Smoking
(2006)
6.8
If These Walls Could Talk
(1996)
6.6
L.A. Story
(1991)
Filmography
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.1
Thank You for Smoking
Thank you for smoking
Comedy
2006, USA
6.8
If These Walls Could Talk
If These Walls Could Talk
Drama
1996, USA
6.6
L.A. Story
L.A. Story
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1991, USA
