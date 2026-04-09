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Heyter
4.7
Heyter
, 2026
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Romantic
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10
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3
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4.7
Going
10
Not going
3
Heyter
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Pavel Derevyanko
Aleks
Lyubov Aksyonova
Tanya
Mariya Aronova
Mama Stasa
Andrey Smolyakov
Irina Pegova
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Vladimir Sychyov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Konstantin Kryukov
Agnija Ditkovskytė
Liza
Alexey Bardukov
Stas
Director
Maxim Boev
Writer
Maxim Boev
Composer
Arsen Baderkhan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026
Russia
КАРО Премьер
Production
Viking-ST
Also known as
Kheyter, Хейтер
More
Film rating
4.7
Rate
13
votes
3.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 13 May 2026
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Heyter
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