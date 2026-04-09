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Poster of Heyter
4.7
Heyter - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Heyter
4.7

Heyter

, 2026
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Romantic
Trailers
Going 10
Not going 3
Poster of Heyter
4.7
Going 10
Not going 3
Heyter - Trailer
Heyter  Trailer

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko
Aleks
Lyubov Aksyonova
Lyubov Aksyonova
Tanya
Mariya Aronova
Mariya Aronova
Mama Stasa
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Vladimir Sychyov
Vladimir Sychyov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Konstantin Kryukov
Konstantin Kryukov
Agnija Ditkovskytė
Agnija Ditkovskytė
Liza
Alexey Bardukov
Alexey Bardukov
Stas
Director Maxim Boev
Writer Maxim Boev
Composer Arsen Baderkhan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Russia КАРО Премьер
Production Viking-ST
Also known as
Kheyter, Хейтер

Film rating

4.7
Rate 13 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 13 May 2026

Film Trailers

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Heyter - Trailer
Heyter Trailer
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