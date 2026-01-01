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Cameron Bright Cameron Bright
Kinoafisha Persons Cameron Bright

Cameron Bright

Cameron Bright

Date of Birth
26 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

X-Men: The Last Stand 7.6
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
Juno 7.4
Juno (2007)
Stargate SG-1 7.4
Stargate SG-1 (1997)

Filmography

Final Girl 4.7
Final Girl Final Girl
Horror, Thriller 2015, USA
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 6.8
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn
Romantic, Fantasy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Earth's Final Hours 4.2
Earth's Final Hours Earth's Final Hours
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2011, Canada
An American Affair 6.2
An American Affair An American Affair
Drama 2009, USA
Juno 7.4
Juno Juno
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Christmas in Wonderland 4.8
Christmas in Wonderland Christmas in Wonderland
Family, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
Ultraviolet 5.5
Ultraviolet Ultraviolet
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror 2006, USA
Running Scared 7.1
Running Scared Running Scared
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2006, Germany / USA
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