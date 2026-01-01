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Filmography
Cameron Bright
Cameron Bright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cameron Bright
Cameron Bright
Cameron Bright
Date of Birth
26 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
X-Men: The Last Stand
(2006)
7.4
Juno
(2007)
7.4
Stargate SG-1
(1997)
Filmography
4.7
Final Girl
Final Girl
Horror, Thriller
2015, USA
6.8
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn
Romantic, Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.2
Earth's Final Hours
Earth's Final Hours
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2011, Canada
6.2
An American Affair
An American Affair
Drama
2009, USA
7.4
Juno
Juno
Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Christmas in Wonderland
Christmas in Wonderland
Family, Comedy
2007, USA / Canada
5.5
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror
2006, USA
7.1
Running Scared
Running Scared
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2006, Germany / USA
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