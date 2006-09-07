Bass Tina! It's showtime!

Tina Armstrong Dad! Not now I'm in my underwear.

Christie Allen Which I hate. Why you can't just sleep in the nude like me I'll never know.

Bass Oh my god.

Tina Armstrong No Dad, she's just another fighter. We're just sleeping together.

Bass Yeah I can see that.

Tina Armstrong No. I mean we're not sleeping together. We're just... sleeping.

Bass Seems to me like my baby girl's found a special friend. We'll settle it tomorrow, sweetie. Nice to meet you miss.

Christie Allen Oh it's Christie.

Bass Tina's real name's Christina!

Tina Armstrong Dad!

Tina Armstrong Thanks a lot, bitch.