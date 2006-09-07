Bass
Tina! It's showtime!
Tina Armstrong
Dad! Not now I'm in my underwear.
Christie Allen
Which I hate. Why you can't just sleep in the nude like me I'll never know.
Bass
Oh my god.
Tina Armstrong
No Dad, she's just another fighter. We're just sleeping together.
Bass
Yeah I can see that.
Tina Armstrong
No. I mean we're not sleeping together. We're just... sleeping.
Bass
Seems to me like my baby girl's found a special friend. We'll settle it tomorrow, sweetie. Nice to meet you miss.
Christie Allen
Oh it's Christie.
Bass
Tina's real name's Christina!
Tina Armstrong
Dad!
Tina Armstrong
Thanks a lot, bitch.
Christie Allen
Save your strength sweetheart, big day tomorrow fighting daddy.