Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of DOA: Dead or Alive
5.9
Kinoafisha Films DOA: Dead or Alive
5.9

DOA: Dead or Alive

, 2006
DOA: Dead or Alive
USA, Germany, Great Britain / Action, Adventure / 18+
Poster of DOA: Dead or Alive
5.9

Cast

Devon Aoki
Devon Aoki
Kasumi
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Donovan
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly
Tina Armstrong
Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash
Matthew Marsden
Max
Sarah Carter
Helena Douglas
Derek Boyer
Collin Chou
Steve Howey
Steve Howey
Weatherby
Kane Kosugi
Kane Kosugi
Ryu Hayabusa
Silvio Simac
Holly Valance
Christie Allen
Director Corey Yuen
Writer J.F. Lawton, Adam Gross, Seth Gross
Composer Tom Holkenborg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 7 September 2006
Release date
26 October 2006 Russia Вест 16+
7 September 2006 Australia
26 October 2006 Belarus
21 February 2007 Belgium
8 December 2006 Brazil
2 February 2007 Bulgaria
14 February 2007 Egypt
8 December 2006 Estonia
18 July 2007 France
18 October 2006 Germany
15 September 2006 Great Britain
21 September 2006 Hong Kong
8 December 2006 Iceland
8 December 2006 India
15 September 2006 Ireland
8 September 2006 Italy
10 February 2007 Japan
26 October 2006 Kazakhstan
1 December 2006 Latvia
1 December 2006 Lithuania
15 May 2009 Mexico
15 February 2007 Netherlands
7 September 2006 New Zealand
29 September 2006 Poland
2 November 2006 Portugal
26 October 2006 Singapore
19 October 2006 South Korea
17 November 2006 Spain
13 October 2006 Sweden
19 October 2006 Switzerland
6 October 2006 Taiwan
12 October 2006 Thailand
22 September 2006 Turkey
19 October 2006 USA
26 October 2006 Ukraine
20 April 2007 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $21,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,563,325
Production Dimension Films, Constantin Film, Impact Pictures
Also known as
DOA: Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive, Vivo o Muerto, D.O.A.: Живым или мертвым, DOA, DOA - Guerreiras Mortais, DOA デッド・オア・アライブ, DOA: Dzīvi vai miruši, DOA: Élve vagy halva, DOA: Gyvos arba mirusios, DOA: Mort ou vif, DOA: Na život a na smrt, DOA: Sống hoặc Chết, DOA: Vivo ou Morto, DOA: Żywy lub martwy, DOA: Жив или мъртъв, Elusalt või surnult, Mort sau viu, Mrtav ili živ, Ölü ya da diri, Живий або мертвий, करो या मरो, 死或生, 生死格斗, 生死格鬥, 디.오.에이, 디오에이, D.O.A.: Mort ou vif, DOA - Vivo o Muerto, डीओए: डेड और अलाइव

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023

Quotes

Bass Tina! It's showtime!
Tina Armstrong Dad! Not now I'm in my underwear.
Christie Allen Which I hate. Why you can't just sleep in the nude like me I'll never know.
Bass Oh my god.
Tina Armstrong No Dad, she's just another fighter. We're just sleeping together.
Bass Yeah I can see that.
Tina Armstrong No. I mean we're not sleeping together. We're just... sleeping.
Bass Seems to me like my baby girl's found a special friend. We'll settle it tomorrow, sweetie. Nice to meet you miss.
Christie Allen Oh it's Christie.
Bass Tina's real name's Christina!
Tina Armstrong Dad!
Tina Armstrong Thanks a lot, bitch.
Christie Allen Save your strength sweetheart, big day tomorrow fighting daddy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for DOA: Dead or Alive

The Twins Effect II
The Twins Effect II Adventure, Action, Comedy
2004, Hong Kong
5.0
So Close
So Close Action, Crime, Thriller
2002, Hong Kong
6.0
Mutant Chronicles
Mutant Chronicles Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
5.0
The King of Fighters
The King of Fighters Adventure, Action
2010, Japan / Taiwan / Germany / Canada / USA / Great Britain
3.0
Tekken
Tekken Drama, Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Japan
5.0
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror
2006, USA
5.0
Dead or Alive
Dead or Alive Drama, Thriller, Crime, Sci-Fi
2002, Japan
6.0
Dead or Alive
Dead or Alive Drama, Thriller, Crime
1999, Japan
6.0
Brattt
Brattt Action
2022, Russia
5.0
Transit 17
Transit 17 Action
2019, Great Britain
3.0
The Wind Walker
The Wind Walker Adventure
2019, USA
2.0
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear
Ninja: Shadow of a Tear Action
2013, Thailand
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more