Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Matthew Marsden
Matthew Marsden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Marsden
Matthew Marsden
Matthew Marsden
Date of Birth
3 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Rambo
(2007)
7.0
Two and a Half Men
(2003)
6.8
Resident Evil: Extinction
(2007)
Filmography
5.9
Girl in the Video
Girl in the Video
Drama
2024, USA
4.7
Reactor
Deadlock
Action, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Disappearance
Disappearance
Romantic, Thriller
2019, USA
5
Savage Dog
Savage Dog
Action, Drama
2017, USA
5.4
Bounty Killer
Bounty Killer
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
6.6
Atlas Shrugged: Part I
Atlas Shrugged: Part I
Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
6.8
Resident Evil: Extinction
Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
7.3
Rambo
Rambo IV
Thriller, Action, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree