Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matthew Marsden Matthew Marsden
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Marsden

Matthew Marsden

Matthew Marsden

Date of Birth
3 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rambo 7.3
Rambo (2007)
Two and a Half Men 7.0
Two and a Half Men (2003)
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Filmography

5.9
Girl in the Video Girl in the Video
Drama 2024, USA
Reactor 4.7
Reactor Deadlock
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Disappearance 3.7
Disappearance Disappearance
Romantic, Thriller 2019, USA
Savage Dog 5
Savage Dog Savage Dog
Action, Drama 2017, USA
Bounty Killer 5.4
Bounty Killer Bounty Killer
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Atlas Shrugged: Part I 6.6
Atlas Shrugged: Part I Atlas Shrugged: Part I
Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
Resident Evil: Extinction Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Rambo 7.3
Rambo Rambo IV
Thriller, Action, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more