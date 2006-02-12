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Poster of A Prairie Home Companion
7.1
Kinoafisha Films A Prairie Home Companion
7.1

A Prairie Home Companion

, 2006
A Prairie Home Companion
USA / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of A Prairie Home Companion
7.1

Synopsis

A look at what goes on backstage during the last broadcast of America's most celebrated radio show, where singing cowboys Dusty and Lefty, a country music siren, and a host of others hold court.

Cast

Garrison Keillor
GK
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Yolanda Johnson
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin
Rhonda Johnson
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Dusty
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Lefty
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Guy Noir
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Lola Johnson
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Tim Russell
Geoff Schilz
Sue Scott
Director Robert Altman
Writer Garrison Keillor, Ken LaZebnik
Composer Garrison Keillor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 12 February 2006
Release date
19 August 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
5 October 2006 Australia
19 August 2006 Belarus
2 November 2006 Brazil
14 July 2006 Denmark
29 September 2006 Finland
6 December 2006 France
12 April 2007 Germany
5 January 2007 Great Britain
21 September 2006 Hong Kong
4 August 2006 Iceland
5 January 2007 Ireland
1 June 2006 Italy
3 March 2007 Japan
19 August 2006 Kazakhstan
26 October 2006 Portugal
19 October 2006 South Korea 12
8 September 2006 Sweden
12 January 2007 Taiwan
9 June 2006 USA
19 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,987,561
Production Picturehouse, GreeneStreet Films, River Road Entertainment
Also known as
A Prairie Home Companion, Noches mágicas de radio, A Praire Home Companion - Bastidores da Rádio, A Última Noite, Az utolsó adás, El último show, Ha'madrih la'hayim ba'kfar, I kalyteri parea, Kompanionai, L'últim xou, La mélodie des prairies, Lördagsöppet på prärien, Najluđi radijski show, Najluđi radijski šou, Najluđi radio show, Ostatnia audycja, Preeriakodu kaaslane, Radijski šou, Radijski šov, Radio America, Robert Altman's Last Radio Show, Robert Altman's The Last Radio Show, Robert Altmanin huonot vitsit, The Last Show, Ultimul radio show, Zajtra nehráme!, Zítra nehrajeme!, Η καλύτερη παρέα, Домашен пријател од преријата, Компаньоны, Кућни пријатељ из прерије/Kućni prijatelj iz prerije, Последното кънтри шоу, 今宵、フィッツジェラルド劇場で, 大家來我家

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack A Prairie Home Companion

Quotes

Dusty [singing] I used to work in Chicago, at a convenience store. / I used to work in Chicago. I did but I don't anymore. / A lady walked in with some porcelain skin and I asked her what she came in for. / "Liquor," she said, and lick her I did, and I don't work there anymore.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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