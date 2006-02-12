Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack A Prairie Home Companion

I used to work in Chicago, at a convenience store. / I used to work in Chicago. I did but I don't anymore. / A lady walked in with some porcelain skin and I asked her what she came in for. / "Liquor," she said, and lick her I did, and I don't work there anymore.

Dusty [singing] I used to work in Chicago, at a convenience store. / I used to work in Chicago. I did but I don't anymore. / A lady walked in with some porcelain skin and I asked her what she came in for. / "Liquor," she said, and lick her I did, and I don't work there anymore.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.