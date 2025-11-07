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Poster of Mira
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Mira
7.5

Mira

, 2025
Mira
Denmark / Family / 18+
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Poster of Mira
7.5
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Synopsis

Mira, a twelve-year-old girl, loves to make arts of recycled trash and spends hours together with her best friends Naja and Louis. One day everything changes when Naja becomes best friends with the new cool girl in class. Suddenly Mira feels left out and starts to wonder if she can stay true to herself, when everything and everyone around her seem to be changing. Should she skip her upcoming arts exhibition and instead try to be more like the other girls in class, talking about love and falling in love? Growing up can be a challenge sometimes…

Cast

Ellen Edith Pultz-Hansen
Mira
Filippa Marcella Olesen Olsson
Naja
Hugo Arthy
Louis
Signe Egholm Olsen
Signe Egholm Olsen
Mum
Jytte Kvinesdal
Grandma
Anders Juul
Jacob Weble
Solvej Marie Schunk Jensen
Beate
Anders Kristian Aamodt
Claus
Elin Buchhorn Andersen
Fie
Mira Cakmak
Mille
Dinna Ophelia Hæklund
New years Guest
Director Marie Limkilde
Writer Rasmus Bregnhøi, Ida Åkerstrøm Knudsen, Sabine Lemire
Composer Josefine Skov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Denmark
10 September 2026 Germany
5 February 2026 Netherlands AL
4 September 2026 Poland
Budget €2,400,000
Worldwide Gross $43,852
Production Scanbox Entertainment, Toolbox Film
Also known as
Mira, Tüdruk nimega Mira

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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