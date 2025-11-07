Mira, a twelve-year-old girl, loves to make arts of recycled trash and spends hours together with her best friends Naja and Louis. One day everything changes when Naja becomes best friends with the new cool girl in class. Suddenly Mira feels left out and starts to wonder if she can stay true to herself, when everything and everyone around her seem to be changing. Should she skip her upcoming arts exhibition and instead try to be more like the other girls in class, talking about love and falling in love? Growing up can be a challenge sometimes…