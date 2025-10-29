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5.4
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Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
5.4
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
, 2025
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
Canada / Adventure, Animation, Family
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Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Time Hoppers follows four gifted children from The Aqli Academy who stumble upon time travel and are thrust into an adventure along the Silk Road to save great scientists from the evil alchemist Fasid. Will the Time Hoppers prevail?
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Cast
Emily Gin
Men in Black
Angel Haven Rey
Aysha
Jayce McKenzie
Layla
Tareek Talati
Khalid
Aliyah Harris
Hafsa
Omar Regan
Habib
Morris Seng
Fasid
Eve Aboualy
Villager
Jenna Abu Tineh
Maryam Astrulabi
Anwar Arafat
Al Ijiliy
Writer
Flordeliza Dayrit
,
Sakina Fakhri
,
Nuha Elalem
,
Sarah Mokh
Composer
Olajide Odewale
,
Ari Rhodes
,
Ilyas Mao
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
31 March 2026
World premiere
29 October 2025
Release date
23 July 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
30 October 2025
Bahrain
29 October 2025
Egypt
31 October 2025
Ghana
30 October 2025
Iraq
30 October 2025
Jordan
23 July 2026
Kazakhstan
6+
30 October 2025
Kuwait
23 July 2026
Kyrgyzstan
30 October 2025
Lebanon
31 October 2025
Nigeria
30 October 2025
Oman
30 October 2025
Qatar
30 October 2025
Saudi Arabia
31 October 2025
South Africa
30 October 2025
UAE
18TC
23 July 2026
Uzbekistan
6+
Budget
$3,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,480,324
Production
Milo Productions, Plot Point 1
Also known as
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road, Time Hoppers: La route de la soie
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Cartoon rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Updated 24 July 2026
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Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
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