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Poster of Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
5.4
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
5.4

Time Hoppers: The Silk Road

, 2025
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
Canada / Adventure, Animation, Family
Tickets Trailers
Going 3
Not going 5
Tickets
Poster of Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
5.4
Tickets
Going 3
Not going 5
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road - Dubbed trailer
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Time Hoppers follows four gifted children from The Aqli Academy who stumble upon time travel and are thrust into an adventure along the Silk Road to save great scientists from the evil alchemist Fasid. Will the Time Hoppers prevail?

Cast

Emily Gin
Emily Gin
Men in Black
Angel Haven Rey
Angel Haven Rey
Aysha
Jayce McKenzie
Jayce McKenzie
Layla
Tareek Talati
Tareek Talati
Khalid
Aliyah Harris
Hafsa
Omar Regan
Omar Regan
Habib
Morris Seng
Morris Seng
Fasid
Eve Aboualy
Villager
Jenna Abu Tineh
Maryam Astrulabi
Anwar Arafat
Al Ijiliy
Writer Flordeliza Dayrit, Sakina Fakhri, Nuha Elalem, Sarah Mokh
Composer Olajide Odewale, Ari Rhodes, Ilyas Mao
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 31 March 2026
World premiere 29 October 2025
Release date
23 July 2026 Russia Кинологистика
30 October 2025 Bahrain
29 October 2025 Egypt
31 October 2025 Ghana
30 October 2025 Iraq
30 October 2025 Jordan
23 July 2026 Kazakhstan 6+
30 October 2025 Kuwait
23 July 2026 Kyrgyzstan
30 October 2025 Lebanon
31 October 2025 Nigeria
30 October 2025 Oman
30 October 2025 Qatar
30 October 2025 Saudi Arabia
31 October 2025 South Africa
30 October 2025 UAE 18TC
23 July 2026 Uzbekistan 6+
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,480,324
Production Milo Productions, Plot Point 1
Also known as
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road, Time Hoppers: La route de la soie

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Time Hoppers: The Silk Road - Dubbed trailer
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road Dubbed trailer
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