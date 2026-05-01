Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Aeroport
Aeroport
, 2026
Russia / Thriller, Detective
Trailers
Going
1
Not going
1
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Going
1
Not going
1
Aeroport
trailer
trailer
Cast
Roman Kurtsyn
Kamil Larin
Valentina Mazunina
Oleg Taktarov
Diana Milyutina
Mayya Voznesenskaya
Director
Ivan Kulnev
Writer
Georgiy Zhitkov
Composer
Artem Kazaku
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026
Russia
Синемапарк
Production
Klyovafilm, Russian World Vision
Also known as
Aeroport, Аэропорт
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
Aeroport
Trailer
1
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Aeroport
Escape Room
Thriller
2017, USA
5.0
Nine Dead
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Crime
2010, USA
5.0
Exam
Thriller
2009, Great Britain
7.0
Unknown
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2006, USA
6.0
The Game
Crime, Adventure, Thriller
1997, USA
8.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Otets
2026, Russia, Drama, War
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree