Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Aeroport
Aeroport - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Aeroport

Aeroport

, 2026
Russia / Thriller, Detective
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 1
Poster of Aeroport
Going 1
Not going 1
Aeroport - trailer
Aeroport  trailer

Cast

Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Valentina Mazunina
Valentina Mazunina
Oleg Taktarov
Oleg Taktarov
Diana Milyutina
Diana Milyutina
Mayya Voznesenskaya
Mayya Voznesenskaya
Director Ivan Kulnev
Writer Georgiy Zhitkov
Composer Artem Kazaku
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 14 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 Russia Синемапарк
Production Klyovafilm, Russian World Vision
Also known as
Aeroport, Аэропорт

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Aeroport - trailer
Aeroport Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Otets
Otets
2026, Russia, Drama, War
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more